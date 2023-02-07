Investing Strategies: How to Stop Yourself from Making Mistakes During a Drop

I am not usually someone who allows the chart to dictate trades but as I pointed out yesterday, the chart for the S&P 500 flashed a 1-day candle on Friday that is significant enough to make some kind of defensive play advisable for investors. The doji formed on Friday indicates a tie in the battle between bulls and bears and a possible turn to the downside after a few weeks of upward momentum. On its own, a technical signal like that probably wouldn’t prompt any major action, but with the strong jobs report raising doubts about the Fed changing tack any time soon, a drop in stocks looks like a quite likely scenario over the next few weeks at least.

So, how can investors "protect" their portfolio against that eventuality?

First, it is important to understand that I put the word "protect" in quote marks for a reason. It makes no sense to aim for a total hedge, because fully hedging your stock holdings is, in reality, locking in a loss. Any inverse product that you buy, one that will go up if the market goes down, will have a significant cost of ownership. That creates a downside, but if you have hedged 100%, you have no overall upside. Still, unless you are able to ignore market moves completely and look forward twenty years or so, it is important that you do something when you anticipate a period of volatility. Taking action gives you the feeling that you saw trouble coming and are in control, and that will stop you from feeling pressure to sell out near the low or do something else crazy when faced with a big drop.

For many people, it is enough to just rejig their holdings a little, selling growth-oriented stocks in more volatile sectors and buying what they perceive as safer stocks in areas that aren’t as affected by hard times. Whatever the market does and whatever the economic conditions, people still have to have light and heat in their homes, and they still have to brush their teeth and wash their hair. Replacing more adventurous holdings with things like utilities and consumer staples is one way of preparing for a downturn.

For some, though, just losing less on the way down is not enough. They want to see some profit on a drop. Until quite recently, that wasn’t a possibility. For hundreds of years, the only option available to retail investors during turbulence was to sell stocks and either buy bonds or sit in cash. That has changed, There are now various ETFs available that are designed to move in the opposite direction to stocks. That means profiting from a drop, but it also means losing should stocks go up. Most offer some kind of leverage, meaning that they will, say, go up say three times as much as the index goes down in percentage terms, or down at three times the rate if the index climbs.

There are different ways of approaching that. One is an ETF that utilizes index options to create inverse leverage such as the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Fund (SPXS). The word “daily” in the somewhat long-winded name gives you a clue as to one of the things to be aware of in a fund like this. It is reset daily, meaning that it won’t reflect cumulative market moves accurately. That, and the high costs associated with rolling over options positions, mean that it is best used for very short periods of time. For a temporary hedge, of course, that isn’t too much of a problem, but investors should not hold onto SPXS for long, even if markets remain pretty stagnant.

The other approach is to buy something that replicates the VIX, the so-called fear index that measure the volatility implied in options pricing; something like the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ). Given the technical situation for the VIX itself that I spoke about recently, I prefer that approach on this occasion. The 20 level on that index has been important in the past, and we are approaching that level. A break above 20 looks to be coming, and that would be significant enough to prompt selling by some traders, but it also serves as an easy to see reference point to help investors when it comes to decision-making.

Anything you do to protect your portfolio is temporary by design, but that doesn’t mean that long-term investors shouldn’t do anything when they believe volatility is coming. Buying something like VXZ that will show a positive return on a drop gives you the satisfaction of seeing some green amongst a sea of red if you are right in that belief, improves your overall performance relative to the index by a few points and, most importantly, makes it less likely that you will be driven by fear to make a costly mistake. Those three things are worth a lot, so even though funds that move inversely to an index have limitations and high expense ratios, they are worth considering at times like this.

