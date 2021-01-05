Investing Strategies for the Georgia Runoff Elections

My views on politics when it comes to markets is founded in two simple truths. First, investing based on your political views is foolish, whichever side you support. Second, that the party that controls the White House has a lot less to do with economic and market performance than most people think (especially politicians themselves). However, none of that means that investors can ignore politics, at least as far as short-term moves go.

Yesterday, for example, all the major indices lost ground and the main reason for that seems to be that here will be two very important runoff elections in Georgia today, where control of the Senate will be decided. If Democrats win both of those contests, the Senate will be effectively split 50/50 between the two parties, with Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote giving Democrats control of the legislative arms of government.

As I said, the party of the President seems to make little difference to the economy. On average, stocks have done better with Democrats in power and, of the last ten Presidents, the two best overall Dow gains were under Democrats Bill Clinton, at 228.9%, and Barack Obama at 148.3%, while the two worst records belong to Richard Nixon (-28.3%) and George W. Bush (-26.5%). Obviously, that being said, there have been significant gains under Republicans such as 147.3% under Reagan, and poor results under Democrats, like -0.7% when Carter was in power.

Where there is a clear trend in the data is when it comes to the which party, if any, controls the Houses of Congress. Research clearly shows that what the market likes most is when Congress is divided, and whether or not that is the case for a few years depends on the results in Georgia today. Those elections are both too close to call. The latest poll averages show the two Democrats leading, although within the margin of error. It is that, the prospect of one party controlling the White House, House of Representatives, and the Senate that is spooking the market.

So, if that is the eventual outcome, what should investors do?

I don’t believe that Biden has, at seventy-odd, suddenly become some kind of a radical after fifty years of centrism, but if Democrats have complete control of Washington, Democratic policies will be easier to pass. That still doesn’t mean extremism. The likes of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will see to that, given that just one defection in the Senate would sink any proposal that went too far to the left.

Still, there are certain areas that will benefit. Climate change will be a priority and, while most things such as re-entry into the Paris Climate Accord, will be largely symbolic, you can expect some kind of green initiative. That means that alternative energy and EV stocks will get a boost. Even though a lot of that is already priced in and stocks in those industries look fully valued right now, things like Tesla (TSLA) and solar stocks such as First Solar (FSLR) and Canadian Solar (CSIQ) could have further to go, and should certainly be considered on any pullbacks.

More broadly, one-party control will make the passing of stimulus packages that much easier. Republicans, who have added massively to the debt over the last four years, seem to have suddenly found their inner fiscal conservatism now that Democrats are making decisions, and so will vociferously oppose any attempt at a rescue package, especially one focused on workers rather than business owners. With Democratic control though, that will essentially just become noise, and Congress can get on with its favorite thing to do: handing out money to voters.

Long-term, increasing that $27.5 trillion debt cannot be a good thing unless there is an attempt to address it in the good times, but short-term, more money in the hands of working Americans is good for consumer-sensitive stocks like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT).

Then there are the international implications. For whatever reason, Donald Trump and a significant number of Congressional Republicans have frequently taken pro-Russia, anti-China stances recently. The adversarial nature of American politics means that Democratic control will probably result in the complete opposite. This morning, there is already a sign that the market is moving on past Trump’s anti-China stance, so I would look to reduce any exposure to Russia, and increase Chinese holdings fairly soon.

Given how close these elections look right now, it is unlikely that we will have a definitive result immediately, but as the story unfolds, the market will react. If it looks likely that a Republican has prevailed in even just one of the contests, stocks generally will probably rally. Should both Democrats win, a drop is likely, but that should be used to increase holdings that can benefit from that, such as Chinese stocks, alternative energy and EV stocks, and those that will get direct benefit from increased stimulus checks.

If nothing else, concentrating on making those moves should enable you to tune out all the whining, shouting, complaining, and accusations of fraud that are bound to come when results are known whoever wins, and that is certainly a plus!

