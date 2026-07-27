Investing in SLB (SLB)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Did you analyze how SLB (SLB) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending June 2026? Given the widespread global presence of this world's largest oilfield services company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into SLB's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $8.97 billion, experiencing an increase of 5% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of SLB's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in SLB's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $2.57 billion came from Middle East & Asia during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 28.7%. This represented a surprise of +6.11% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $2.42 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $2.69 billion, or 30.8%, and $2.99 billion, or 34.9%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Eliminations & other generated $57 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 0.6% of the total. This represented a surprise of -20.47% compared to the $71.67 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Eliminations & other accounted for $83 million (1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $44 million (0.5%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Latin America contributed $1.71 billion in revenue, making up 19.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion, this meant a surprise of +3.83%. Looking back, Latin America contributed $1.53 billion, or 17.5%, in the previous quarter, and $1.49 billion, or 17.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Europe & Africa accounted for 26.6% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $2.39 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -2.11%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $2.44 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe & Africa contributed $2.26 billion (25.9%) and $2.37 billion (27.7%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect SLB to report $9.12 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter. Middle East & Asia, Eliminations & other, Latin America and Europe & Africa are expected to contribute 28.5% (translating to $2.6 billion), 0.8% ($74.08 million), 18.3% ($1.67 billion), and 27.4% ($2.5 billion) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $36.49 billion, which signifies a rise of 2.2% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Middle East & Asia at 29.8% ($10.88 billion), Eliminations & other at 0.9% ($312.89 million), Latin America at 18.3% ($6.67 billion), and Europe & Africa at 26.9% ($9.82 billion).

Concluding Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for SLB. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

SLB, bearing a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is expected to underperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at SLB's Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has witnessed an increase of 11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 0.8%. In the same interval, the Zacks Business Services sector, to which SLB belongs, has registered an increase of 3.1%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 7.9%, while the S&P 500 increased by 3.8%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 2.3% during this timeframe.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.