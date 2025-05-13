Investing in ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp.'s (ON) international operations for the quarter ending March 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this semiconductor components maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While delving into ON's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.45 billion, experiencing a decline of 22.4% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of ON's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in ON's Revenue from International Markets

During the quarter, United Kingdom contributed $367.5 million in revenue, making up 25.42% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $324.28 million, this meant a surprise of +13.33%. Looking back, United Kingdom contributed $384.2 million, or 22.30%, in the previous quarter, and $444 million, or 23.84%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Singapore accounted for 18.94% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $273.8 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -20.33%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $343.66 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Singapore contributed $460.2 million (26.72%) and $433.2 million (23.26%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $141.7 million came from Other International during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 9.80%. This represented a surprise of +14.55% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $123.7 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $142.8 million, or 8.29%, and $161.1 million, or 8.65%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Hong Kong generated $370.1 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 25.60% of the total. This represented a surprise of +4.76% compared to the $353.3 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Hong Kong accounted for $453.5 million (26.33%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $405.4 million (21.76%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that ON Semiconductor Corp. will post revenues of $1.45 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 16.5% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from United Kingdom, Singapore, Other International and Hong Kong to this revenue are 22.8%, 24.6%, 8.8% and 25.9%, translating into $329.94 million, $356.87 million, $127.46 million and $374.6 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $5.9 billion is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 16.7% from the year before. The revenues from United Kingdom, Singapore, Other International and Hong Kong are expected to make up 22.7%, 24.8%, 8.7% and 25.5% of this total, corresponding to $1.34 billion, $1.46 billion, $515.26 million and $1.51 billion respectively.

Concluding Remarks

ON Semiconductor Corp.'s leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Currently, ON Semiconductor Corp. holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Assessing ON Semiconductor Corp.'s Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

The stock has increased by 25.3% over the past month compared to the 9.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes ON Semiconductor Corp. has increased 11.9% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 13.9% relative to the S&P 500's 3.1% decline. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 6.8% decrease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.