Investing in Salesforce (CRM)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Salesforce's (CRM) international operations for the quarter ending January 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this customer-management software developer, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Our review of CRM's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $11.2 billion, showing rise of 12.1%. We will now explore the breakdown of CRM's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Decoding CRM's International Revenue Trends

Europe accounted for 24.8% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $2.78 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +49.74%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.86 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $2.47 billion (24.1%) and $2.33 billion (23.4%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $1.14 billion in revenue, making up 10.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion, this meant a surprise of +6.71%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $1.09 billion, or 10.6%, in the previous quarter, and $999 million, or 10%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Market Revenue Projections

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Salesforce will post revenues of $11.05 billion, which reflects an increase of 12.4% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 21.5% from Europe ($2.38 billion), and 10.1% from Asia Pacific ($1.11 billion).

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $46.1 billion in total revenue, up 11% from the previous year. Revenues from Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to constitute 21.7% ($9.99 billion), and 10.1% ($4.67 billion) of the total, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Salesforce's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Salesforce, bearing a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is expected to outperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Salesforce's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 8.2% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 1.3%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Salesforce's industry group, has descended 5.2% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 25.3% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 1.3% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 2.7% during this interval.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.