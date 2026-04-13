Investing in RPM International (RPM)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you looked into how RPM International (RPM) performed internationally during the quarter ending February 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this specialty chemicals company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

In our recent assessment of RPM's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $1.61 billion, marking an improvement of 8.9% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of RPM's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

A Closer Look at RPM's Revenue Streams Abroad

Of the total revenue, $91.84 million came from Canada during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 5.7%. This represented a surprise of -11.55% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $103.83 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $126.75 million, or 6.6%, and $87.1 million, or 5.9%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Other Foreign contributed $29.67 million in revenue, making up 1.8% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 million, this meant a surprise of +27.48%. Looking back, Other Foreign contributed $31.92 million, or 1.7%, in the previous quarter, and $24.42 million, or 1.7%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asia Pacific generated $43.78 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 2.7% of the total. This represented a surprise of +33.46% compared to the $32.8 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific accounted for $42.89 million (2.3%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $37.72 million (2.6%) to the total revenue.

Latin America accounted for 4.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $70.95 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +19.39%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $59.43 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $76.87 million (4%) and $66.44 million (4.5%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe generated $269.39 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 16.8% of the total. This represented a surprise of +15.04% compared to the $234.17 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $304.09 million (15.9%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $224.29 million (15.2%) to the total revenue.

International Revenue Predictions

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for RPM International, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $2.19 billion, reflecting an increase of 5.2% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Canada is anticipated to contribute 6.9% or $150.44 million, Other Foreign 1.5% or $31.94 millionAsia Pacific 2% or $43.84 millionLatin America 3.7% or $80.11 million and Europe 15% or $329.23 million.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $7.79 billion, which signifies a rise of 5.7% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Canada at 6.8% ($529.84 million), Other Foreign at 1.5% ($117.14 million), Asia Pacific at 2% ($158.95 million), Latin America at 3.7% ($287.32 million), and Europe at 15.1% ($1.18 billion).

The Bottom Line

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for RPM International. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, RPM International holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

The stock has witnessed an increase of 9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 0.6%. In the same interval, the Zacks Basic Materials sector, to which RPM International belongs, has registered an increase of 0.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 1.5%, while the S&P 500 declined by 1.8%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 10.8% during this timeframe.

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RPM International Inc. (RPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.