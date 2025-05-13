Investing in Rockwell Automation (ROK)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you assessed how the international operations of Rockwell Automation (ROK) performed in the quarter ended March 2025? For this industrial equipment and software maker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Our review of ROK's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $2 billion, experiencing a decline of 5.9% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of ROK's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Look into ROK's International Revenue Streams

During the quarter, Latin America contributed $128 million in revenue, making up 6.40% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $162.54 million, this meant a surprise of -21.25%. Looking back, Latin America contributed $148 million, or 7.87%, in the previous quarter, and $163.6 million, or 7.70%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

EMEA accounted for 17.89% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $358 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +11.69%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $320.52 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $332 million (17.65%) and $398.9 million (18.76%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $227 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 11.34%. This represented a surprise of -8.66% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $248.51 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $251 million, or 13.34%, and $269.9 million, or 12.70%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation to report a total revenue of $2.07 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 1% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific are predicted to be 8.2%, 16.5% and 11%, corresponding to amounts of $170.6 million, $341.13 million and $228.27 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $8.1 billion, which is a reduction of 2% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Latin America will contribute 8.1% ($655.62 million), EMEA 16.7% ($1.35 billion) and Asia Pacific 11.8% ($956.6 million) to the total revenue.

The Bottom Line

Rockwell Automation's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Rockwell Automation currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Rockwell Automation's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 28.4% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 9.1%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Rockwell Automation's industry group, has ascended 11.9% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 1.8% in the company's stock price, against a fall of 3.1% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 6.8% during this interval.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.