Investing in Quaker Chemical (KWR)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Quaker Chemical's (KWR) international operations during the quarter that concluded in December 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this specialty chemical company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While analyzing KWR's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $444.09 million, showing decrease of 4.9%. We will now explore the breakdown of KWR's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Decoding KWR's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $109.62 million came from Asia/Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 24.69%. This represented a surprise of +2.74% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $106.7 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $107.86 million, or 23.33%, and $104.8 million, or 22.44%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

EMEA accounted for 28.34% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $125.88 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -3.21%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $130.05 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $134.14 million (29.02%) and $135.75 million (29.06%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Quaker Chemical will report a total revenue of $459.3 million, which reflects a decline of 2.2% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 23.1% from Asia/Pacific ($106.25 million) and 28.8% from EMEA ($132.1 million).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $1.86 billion, which signifies a rise of 0.9% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Asia/Pacific at 23.8% ($440.75 million) and EMEA at 28.8% ($534.8 million).

The Bottom Line

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Quaker Chemical. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At the moment, Quaker Chemical has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period.

A Look at Quaker Chemical's Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has declined by 1.5% over the past month compared to the 1.3% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Basic Materials sector, which includes Quaker Chemical, has decreased 0.1% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 11.4% relative to the S&P 500's 1% decline. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 5.2% decrease.

