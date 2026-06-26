Investing Psychology: "Curiosity Killed the Cat"

One inherent characteristic of youth is curiosity. For example, when little kids ask their parents, “Why is the sky blue?” they are curious about the world and seek a simple, satisfying answer. However, the actual scientific explanation, involving complex concepts such as Rayleigh scattering, might disappoint them because of its intricacy.



The blue-sky question relates to investing because investors often ask, “Why is the equity market going up or down?” expecting straightforward answers. They may seek reasons such as global macroeconomic data points, political events, or complex market valuations. However, financial markets are influenced by a complex array of factors, making it challenging to pinpoint a single cause.



Nonetheless, amateur market participants often focus too heavily on the “Why?” of markets, hoping for a clear explanation. Unfortunately, known and unknown factors, along with current and future possibilities, are akin to the scientific complexities behind the sky’s color.



Don’t focus on the “Why” for market direction, but instead focus on the “What.” In other words, what drives market direction?



Savvy Investors Focus on “First Principles”



Overemphasis on finding a single, definitive reason or reasons can lead to frustration and disappointment, much like a child’s reaction to the complex scientific explanation of the sky.



Instead, investors should turn to a favorite concept of billionaire genius Elon Musk – first principles. First-principles thinking is a problem-solving approach that breaks down complex problems into their most basic components. For example, rather than following a traditional pizza recipe, a first-principles approach would involve breaking the pizza down into its fundamental components: dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings. By understanding these basic elements, you can create a pizza tailored to your unique preferences and dietary needs.



Back to the market. As with the pizza example, the first-principles approach allows you to identify the simple components that drive markets and take advantage of them.



However, unlike the pizza example, investors using this method must understand that they cannot control the market. Even so, you can find the simplest, easy-to-understand market components that drive stocks.



Don’t worry about finding complex reasons for why the market is moving. In the heat of battle, simple signals supersede complex ones.



The Concept of “Signal Versus Noise”



The concept of “signal vs. noise” is used in various fields, including data analysis, communication, and decision-making. Imagine you are listening to a radio station that is disseminating information you want to hear. The clear sound of the station you want to hear represents the “signal.” In contrast, any interference, static, or other random sounds represent the “noise” – the irrelevant or random, chaotic data that obscures the signal.



In Wall Street terms, the signal refers to anything meaningful, relevant, and valuable in helping you make money. When analyzing data to extract useful information, the goal is to identify and focus on the signal while filtering out the noise. The goal is to exert all your energy to identify and hone in on the signal. In summary, signal vs. noise is about separating valuable insights from irrelevant, distracting data, enabling more accurate analysis and effective decision-making.



Ask yourself this: “Do you want to sound smart, or do you want to make money?”



Signals & Lessons from Two Decades of Investing…



What Direction is Price Moving in?



Successful investing, broken down to its most straightforward building block, means buying a market at one price and selling it later at a higher price. So, what is the best way to accomplish this? Buy stocks that are already moving higher. For investing, the saying “A body in motion tends to stay in motion” is relevant because, as the old Wall Street saying goes, “The trend is your friend.” In early April, the Nasdaq crossed above its 200-day moving average – signaling a bullish trend change. After the bullish cross, the index never looked back.



You are immediately giving yourself an edge by simply buying stocks that are trending above their moving averages. Don’t fear buying uptrends. Legendary investor Peter Lynch says, “More money has been made by investors in preparing for corrections, or anticipating corrections, than has been lost in the corrections themselves.”



Reward-to-Risk



Amateur investors spend most of their time searching for the next hot stock pick when they should focus on risk mitigation and money management. For example, the best and brightest investors in the world are often wrong on many of their stock selections. Nevertheless, savvy investors understand that perfection is not a prerequisite for profitability in the stock market.



To flourish in the imperfect world that is investing, you do not need to be a mathematical genius. By contrast, you only need to understand and implement basic, grade school math.



Let’s say you implement my preferred reward-to-risk ratio target of 5-to-1 (you risk $1 to make $5 on any given trade)…



You can be wrong 80% of the time and still break even! Conversely, if you can muster a win rate of just 30%, you can flourish.



You may be wondering, if it is so easy, why don’t more investors achieve profitability? The fact is that most retail investors obsess over stock selection and completely overlook these straightforward money management techniques.



To achieve profitability in the long run, focus more of your time on easy-to-understand money management principles.



Continued . . .



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Buy When Fear Hits a Fever Pitch



Time and time again, when fear hits a fever pitch, stocks find a bottom. This phenomenon lends credence to the saying, “If everyone’s thinking the same, then someone isn’t thinking.” Often, price alone changes sentiment.



The CNN Fear & Greed Index is a prime example. As the name implies, the Fear & Greed Index combines seven indicators to gauge market sentiment and scores the market from a range of “extreme greed” to “extreme fear.” In the past year, the index flashed an “extreme greed” reading twice, and each time, the signal marked the intermediate bottom in equities.



Investors don’t need to solely rely on the Fear & Greed Index, however. The VIX, also known as the volatility index, measures market expectations of future volatility using S&P 500 index options. Investors can interpret VIX spikes over $20 as excessive market fear. In March, during the heat of the US-Iran conflict, VIX spiked above $30 twice, signaling that a low was likely around the corner. Meanwhile, the CNN Fear/Greed Index flashed an “Extreme Fear” reading and its most fearful reading in late March - just as the market bottomed. It’s important to note that these signals occurred before there was a resolution to the Iran conflict and before the market bottomed.



Instead of making investment decisions based on your gut feel during pullbacks, leverage sentiment indicators to gain market insights from the crowd at extremes, and zig when they zag.



Seasonality



A farmer tracks seasonality to observe recurring patterns and trends in crop growth, weather conditions, and market demand over specific periods. Investing is no different – 2026 proves that markets follow historical market data and trends during specific times of the year. For instance, the pre-election seasonality roadmap correctly predicted that the beginning of 2026 would see some hiccups before resolving higher.



Though it is unclear why markets follow seasonal trends, they do. As investors, our job is not to figure out why the market is doing what it is doing. Instead, we should determine the course the market is likely to follow and exploit it for profit.



Price Action Versus News



For market participants, the reaction to big news items is far more telling than the news itself. Three examples include:



Late 2022 Inflation Numbers: Last October, inflation numbers shocked the street by hitting 40-year highs. Though stocks opened lower, they reversed violently and finished the day higher, marking the 2022 bear market bottom.



FTX Debacle: Crypto exchange giant FTX faced fraud accusations and went bankrupt weeks later. Instead of plunging, the FTX bankruptcy marked the bottom in Bitcoin.



Fast forward to early 2026. Investors slammed stocks and bid up oil as the conflict in the Middle East hit a fever pitch. By late March, there was still no sign of an end to the conflict. Nevertheless, the market’s reaction to each Middle East headline became less pronounced. Eventually, stocks began to completely ignore Middle East headlines, signaling that the market had priced in the conflict and was ready to move higher.



Successful investors program themselves to focus on the market’s reaction to news, not the news itself. Without the context of price action, news means nothing to sharp investors.



In the investing realm, newcomers’ curiosity often mirrors a child’s innocence, prompting questions like why the sky is blue. Investors frequently seek simple explanations for market movements, akin to a child’s desire for straightforward answers.



However, much like the complexities behind the sky’s color, financial markets are influenced by a multitude of intricate factors. Seasoned investors recognize the importance of focusing on “first principles,” breaking down complex problems into fundamental components, just as one deconstructs a pizza into its basic ingredients.



By understanding these essential elements of the market and focusing on meaningful signals rather than distracting noise, investors can successfully navigate the complexities of the financial world.



Emphasizing basic money management, recognizing extreme market sentiment, leveraging seasonal patterns, and paying attention to market reactions rather than news headlines are key strategies for investors to thrive amid market uncertainties.



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Andrew Rocco



Andrew Rocco is Zacks' technology stock strategist. His passion is making money on stocks and providing education with valuable insights from both a fundamental and technical perspective. He invites you to explore his Technology Innovator portfolio.



¹ Andrew Rocco is Zacks' technology stock strategist. His passion is making money on stocks and providing education with valuable insights from both a fundamental and technical perspective. He invites you to explore his Technology Innovator portfolio.







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