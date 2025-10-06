Investing in Progress Software (PRGS)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you looked into how Progress Software (PRGS) performed internationally during the quarter ending August 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this business software maker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While delving into PRGS' performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $249.79 million, experiencing an increase of 39.8% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of PRGS' international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Dive into PRGS' International Revenue Trends

Latin America generated $6.22 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 2.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of +26.96% compared to the $4.9 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Latin America accounted for $4.85 million (2%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $5.36 million (3%) to the total revenue.

Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for 27.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $68.34 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -7.25%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $73.68 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $73.04 million (30.8%) and $57.03 million (31.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $11.83 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 4.7%. This represented a surprise of -3.34% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $12.24 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $12.14 million, or 5.1%, and $11.92 million, or 6.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Progress Software to report a total revenue of $252.68 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 17.6% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are predicted to be 2.5%, 27.3%, and 4.7%, corresponding to amounts of $6.28 million, $69.04 million, and $11.95 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $974.34 million, which signifies a rise of 29.3% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Latin America at 2.3% ($22.41 million), Europe, Middle East and Africa at 28.5% ($277.36 million), and Asia Pacific at 4.9% ($47.29 million).

Wrapping Up

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Progress Software. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Progress Software, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Progress Software's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 6%, against an upturn of 4.3% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Progress Software among its entities, has appreciated by 8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 7% versus the S&P 500's 7.4% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 14.5% over the same period.

