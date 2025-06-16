Investing Playbook for H2 2025: Quality, AI, and Gold

(1:00) - Breaking Down The Current Market Performance: Should Investors Stay Optimistic?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors. We discuss the market outlook and the best investment strategies for the second half of 2025.

We're now approaching the midpoint of a year that began with great optimism for U.S. stocks. Economic fundamentals looked strong, the AI trade was booming, and the incoming U.S. administration was viewed as pro-growth and investor-friendly.

According to State Street’s mid-year outlook, there’s still reason for optimism despite ongoing policy-related uncertainty. Progress on the Trump administration’s pro-growth agenda, looser monetary policy, continued strong earnings growth, more attractive valuations, and a lower likelihood of recession all contribute to a favorable environment for risk assets in the second half of the year. However, risks remain elevated.

Matt recommends building equity portfolios that can withstand macroeconomic uncertainty by focusing on high-quality companies, increasing global diversification, and positioning for long-term structural trends such as expanding AI adoption and rising defense spending.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF QUS follows a multi-factor strategy that blends quality, value, and low volatility.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL targets profitable U.S. companies with low leverage and consistent earnings growth over time.

Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, and NVIDIA NVDA are among the top holdings in both ETFs.

As the economic benefits of AI spread beyond the “Magnificent 7,” ETFs such as the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF XNTK and the Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares QQQE are worth considering.

With bonds no longer providing the same diversification benefits they once did, adding alternatives like gold can be a prudent move.

The SPDR Gold Trust GLD remains the most popular gold ETF, while lower-cost options such as the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM and the iShares Gold Trust Micro IAUM may be more appealing for long-term investors.

