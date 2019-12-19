Investing Outlook for 2020: Recession or Not?

(0:30) - What Can We Expect Heading Into 2020?

(4:00) - Are There Any Recession Warnings Investors Should Be Concerned About?

(11:05) - What Factor Could Help Continue This Economic Growth?

(20:20) - How Should You Be Positioning Your Portfolio?

(25:15) - International Stocks, Big Banks, and Energy

(35:20) - Episode Roundup: EW, SNE, BABA, CHL, STT, XOM, CVX, ALXN, HMUN, CNC, UNH, CVS

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #206 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by John Blank, Zacks Chief Equity Strategist, for their now annual December episode, to discuss the US economy and to give their stock market outlook heading into the new year.

Is a recession finally in the cards for 2020?

What are the signs investors should look for?

Big cap stocks have been on a big 2-year run. Valuations are stretched.

Is there still more gas in the tank for the big cap rally?

Which Industries Will Shine in 2020?

1. Edwards Lifesciences EW has been on a huge 2-year rally, with the shares up 105.5% in that time. They now trade with a forward P/E of 42. Is healthcare still the sector to be in in 2020?

2. Sony SNE has been a value stock for over a year but shares are up 39% year-to-date and the stock now trade with a forward P/E of 16.7. Are foreign stocks with well known brands the place to be in 2020?

3. Alibaba BABA is another well-known foreign company that is up big in 2019. Shares have jumped 53% and now trade with a forward P/E of 28. With double digit sales and earnings growth expected in 2020, is the rally set to continue in the new year?

4. State Street Corp. STT is one of those overlooked big banks where investors may be able to find value in 2020. Although shares are up 24% year-to-date, they are still down 18.4% over the last 2 years. With a forward P/E of 13.8, should investors put banks on their wish lists?

5. Exxon Mobil XOM, and the rest of energy, has lagged the S&P 500 in 2019. Shares of Exxon are down 0.6% year-to-date while the S&P 500 is up 27%. But it now yields 5% and earnings are expected to rise 31.4% in 2020. Will energy finally rebound in 2020?

What else do Tracey and John think stock investors should be watching in 2020?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.