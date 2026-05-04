Investing in Mondelez (MDLZ)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Mondelez's (MDLZ) international operations during the quarter that concluded in March 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of MDLZ's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $10.08 billion, experiencing an increase of 8.2% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of MDLZ's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Unveiling Trends in MDLZ's International Revenues

During the quarter, AMEA contributed $2.3 billion in revenue, making up 22.9% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion, this meant a surprise of +6.78%. Looking back, AMEA contributed $2.08 billion, or 19.8%, in the previous quarter, and $2.02 billion, or 21.7%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $3.87 billion came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 38.4%. This represented a surprise of +1.19% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $3.83 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $4.39 billion, or 41.8%, and $3.55 billion, or 38.1%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Latin America accounted for 13.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.35 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +3.88%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.3 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $1.26 billion (12%) and $1.2 billion (12.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez to report a total revenue of $9.28 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 3.3% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from AMEA, Europe and Latin America are predicted to be 20.5%, 37.4%, and 13.7%, corresponding to amounts of $1.9 billion, $3.47 billion, and $1.27 billion, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $39.81 billion, which is an improvement of 3.3% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: AMEA will contribute 21% ($8.36 billion), Europe 38.7% ($15.42 billion) and Latin America 13.2% ($5.24 billion) to the total revenue.

The Bottom Line

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Mondelez. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Currently, Mondelez holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Mondelez's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 6.7% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 10%. The Zacks Consumer Staples sector, Mondelez's industry group, has ascended 3.2% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 2.3% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 4.4% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 1.7% during this interval.

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Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.