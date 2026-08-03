Investing in the "Magnificent Seven?" Pick Your Poison: Negative Free Cash Flow or an Unjustifiable Valuation.

Key Points

Although the Magnificent Seven have traditionally done the heavy lifting on Wall Street, all but one have underperformed the benchmark S&P 500 in 2026.

Investors are getting fed up with otherworldly spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and punishing companies with negative free cash flow.

Meanwhile, the Magnificent Seven companies that chose not to bet the farm on an AI infrastructure build-out are trading at eyesore valuations.

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In early June, the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) catapulted to an all-time high. While the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) is the primary trend fueling investors' enthusiasm, it's the "Magnificent Seven" that have done most of the heavy lifting.

The Magnificent Seven represent seven of Wall Street's largest and most influential businesses, all of which are at the forefront of the AI revolution. In descending order of market cap, these seven companies are:

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But while the Magnificent Seven have run circles around Wall Street's benchmark index (S&P 500) over the last decade, they've predominantly struggled through the first seven months of 2026. As of the closing bell on July 30, only Apple (up 23%) was outperforming the year-to-date return of the S&P 500, with Meta and Tesla down 18% and 31%, respectively.

These perennial winners have left Wall Street and investors with a difficult decision: accept exorbitant capital expenditures (capex) that result in negative free cash flow (FCF), or deal with subpar growth rates and unjustifiable valuations.

Investors are getting fed up with otherworldly AI spending

Although every Magnificent Seven company is gearing their operations for an AI-driven future, some are genuinely betting the farm on this game-changing technology. Here's the latest capex guidance from some of these influential companies:

Alphabet : $195 billion to $205 billion in 2026 capex

: $195 billion to $205 billion in 2026 capex Amazon : $220 billion in 2026 capex

: $220 billion in 2026 capex Meta Platforms : $130 billion to $145 billion in 2026 capex

: $130 billion to $145 billion in 2026 capex Microsoft: $175 billion in 2026 capex

With the exception of Microsoft, the others recently raised their capex guide for the year.

Hyperscaler Free Cash flow will turn negative by next year 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/OCZmgtpeDh -- Barchart (@Barchart) July 20, 2026

While aggressive investments in AI data center infrastructure have had investors beaming with excitement for years, the reality is that hyperscalers are likely to report negative FCF (as a whole) next year. Negative FCF should result in no share buybacks and an expected depletion of the exorbitant cash reserves held on several companies' balance sheets.

In theory, hitting the brakes on capex could put hurricane-force winds in the sails of these stocks. However, they also can't risk losing their competitive edge, which is why they're currently overspending on their AI build-outs.

Outsize valuations make little sense without hefty growth prospects

At the other end of the spectrum, Apple and Tesla have kept their capex at historically normal levels, resulting in positive FCF. But the trade-off is that the long-term growth prospects of these two trillion-dollar companies are considerably less attractive.

In 2023, Tesla generated $4.30 per share in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profit, with soaring auto and energy sales leading the way. Since then, auto revenue has stalled, unsustainable income sources have accounted for a larger share of pre-tax income, and GAAP profits have plunged. Tesla is currently trading at 139 times Wall Street's consensus earnings per share (EPS) for 2027.

Although Apple has outperformed the other Magnificent Seven stocks this year, its valuation is an eyesore at more than 34 times forward-year EPS. While Apple's iPhone remains a domestic hit with consumers, its non-services revenue has generally been sluggish for years.

Put simply, investing in the Magnificent Seven these days requires investors to pick their poison: negative FCF and the hope that AI lifts long-term growth trajectories, or steady FCF and unsightly valuations.

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Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.