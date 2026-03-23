Investing in Lululemon (LULU)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Did you analyze how Lululemon (LULU) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending January 2026? Given the widespread global presence of this athletic apparel maker, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While analyzing LULU's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $3.64 billion, increasing 0.8% year over year. Now, let's delve into LULU's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Trends in LULU's Revenue from International Markets

Canada accounted for 13.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $477.47 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +5.09%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $454.35 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Canada contributed $331.6 million (12.9%) and $474.87 million (13.2%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $528.44 million came from China Mainland during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 14.5%. This represented a surprise of +8.64% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $486.4 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $465.36 million, or 18.1%, and $425.02 million, or 11.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, and Macau SAR generated $60.88 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 1.7% of the total. This represented a surprise of +87.66% compared to the $32.44 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, and Macau SAR accounted for $46.46 million (1.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $54.74 million (1.5%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Other geographic areas contributed $370.6 million in revenue, making up 10.2% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $363.31 million, this meant a surprise of +2.01%. Looking back, Other geographic areas contributed $320.71 million, or 12.5%, in the previous quarter, and $337.65 million, or 9.4%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon to report a total revenue of $2.44 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 2.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Canada, China Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, and Macau SAR and Other geographic areas are predicted to be 11.7%, 18.3%, 1.6%, and 13.3%, corresponding to amounts of $286.03 million, $444.64 million, $40.02 million, and $323.68 million, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $11.48 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 3.4% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Canada, China Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, and Macau SAR and Other geographic areas are projected to be 12.3% ($1.41 billion), 17.7% ($2.03 billion)1.5% ($176.56 million) and 11.6% ($1.33 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Concluding Remarks

Lululemon's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Lululemon, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Lululemon's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has lost 13.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 5.7% decrease. The Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, of which Lululemon is a part, has declined 5.5% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 22.1% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 4.5% decline. Over the same period, the sector has declined 9.7%

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.