Investing Legend Bill Gross Makes a Call on These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Bill Gross knows a thing or two about yield. But he may have missed the mark on picking the best high-yield energy stocks. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe take a closer look at the sector he picked out, what he got right, and where we think investors should be looking instead. Stocks discussed: Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), MLPX (NYSE: MPLX).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 20, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 24, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. Tyler Crowe has positions in Enterprise Products Partners and Mplx. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

