Investing in Jakks (JAKK)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Did you analyze how Jakks Pacific (JAKK) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending December 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this toymaker, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of JAKK's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $127.11 million, marking a decrease of 2.8% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting JAKK's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Look into JAKK's International Revenue Streams

Of the total revenue, $25.5 million came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 20.1%. This represented a surprise of +24.53% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $20.48 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $29.41 million, or 13.9%, and $25.36 million, or 19.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Asia accounted for 1.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.39 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -0.86%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.4 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia contributed $1.53 million (0.7%) and $1.52 million (1.2%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Middle East and Africa generated $0.91 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 0.7% of the total. This represented a surprise of +92.77% compared to the $0.47 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Middle East and Africa accounted for $0.36 million (0.2%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $0.73 million (0.6%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Australia and New Zealand contributed $1.23 million in revenue, making up 1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million, this meant a surprise of +6.78%. Looking back, Australia and New Zealand contributed $2.1 million, or 1%, in the previous quarter, and $1.12 million, or 0.9%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Latin America generated $8.85 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 7% of the total. This represented a surprise of +7% compared to the $8.27 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Latin America accounted for $14.07 million (6.7%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $4.29 million (3.3%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Canada contributed $3.08 million in revenue, making up 2.4% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million, this meant a surprise of -53.41%. Looking back, Canada contributed $9.24 million, or 4.4%, in the previous quarter, and $4.26 million, or 3.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Jakks to report $112.66 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 0.5% from the year-ago quarter. Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Australia and New Zealand, Latin America and Canada are expected to contribute 12.6% (translating to $14.19 million), 0.9% ($1.01 million), 0.3% ($0.3 million), 0.8% ($0.85 million), 6% ($6.76 million), and 4.8% ($5.4 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $613.25 million in total revenue, up 7.5% from the previous year. Revenues from Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Australia and New Zealand, Latin America and Canada are expected to constitute 13.9% ($85.4 million), 1% ($5.9 million)0.3% ($1.65 million)0.9% ($5.24 million)6.3% ($38.51 million) and 5.2% ($31.58 million) of the total, respectively.

Wrapping Up

The dependency of Jakks on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

A Review of Jakks Pacific's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed an increase of 18.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 1.8%. In the same interval, the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, to which Jakks belongs, has registered an increase of 0.2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 36.8%, while the S&P 500 increased by 6%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 0.8% during this timeframe.

