Investing in Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) a year ago would have delivered you a 11% gain

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) share price is up 11% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 0.9% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Xenia Hotels & Resorts didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Xenia Hotels & Resorts saw its revenue shrink by 15%. The lacklustre gain of 11% over twelve months, is not a bad result given the falling revenue. We'd want to see progress to profitability before getting too interested in this stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:XHR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2022

Take a more thorough look at Xenia Hotels & Resorts' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Xenia Hotels & Resorts shareholders gained a total return of 11% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 3% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Xenia Hotels & Resorts better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Xenia Hotels & Resorts has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

