Investing in Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) three years ago would have delivered you a 214% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) share price has flown 180% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. And in the last month, the share price has gained 21%. We note that Wayside Technology Group reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Wayside Technology Group achieved compound earnings per share growth of 43% per year. Notably, the 41% average annual share price gain matches up nicely with the EPS growth rate. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:WSTG Earnings Per Share Growth November 30th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Wayside Technology Group, it has a TSR of 214% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Wayside Technology Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 58% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 18% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Wayside Technology Group it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

