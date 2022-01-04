Investing in Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) a year ago would have delivered you a 14% gain

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. For example, the Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 12% trails the market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Vivid Seats made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Vivid Seats grew its revenue by 95% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. To be blunt the 12% is underwhelming given the strong revenue growth. When revenue spikes but the share price doesn't we can't help wondering if the market is missing something. It could be that the stock was previously over-hyped, or that losses are causing concern for the market, but this could be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SEAT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Vivid Seats in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Vivid Seats are up 14% over the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 23%. However, that falls short of the 15% gain it has made, for shareholders, in the last three months. The very recent increase in the share price could be evidence that the narrative is changing for the better due to fundamental improvements. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Vivid Seats that you should be aware of.

But note: Vivid Seats may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

