Investing in VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) five years ago would have delivered you a 219% gain

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) which saw its share price drive 219% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 23% over the last quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, VeriSign achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 6.5% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 26% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 46.15.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:VRSN Earnings Per Share Growth December 31st 2021

Dive deeper into VeriSign's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of VeriSign's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

VeriSign provided a TSR of 18% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 26% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand VeriSign better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with VeriSign (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

