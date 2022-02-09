Investing in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) three years ago would have delivered you a 83% gain

You can receive the average market return by buying a low-cost index fund. But you can make superior returns by picking better-than average stocks. For example, the Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) share price is up 72% in the last three years, slightly above the market return. Also positive was the solid 36% share price increase over the last twelve months.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Valvoline achieved compound earnings per share growth of 40% per year. The average annual share price increase of 20% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:VVV Earnings Per Share Growth February 9th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Valvoline has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Valvoline the TSR over the last 3 years was 83%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Valvoline has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 39% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Valvoline better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Valvoline (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

But note: Valvoline may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

