Investing in Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) five years ago would have delivered you a 464% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 26% in that time. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In that time, the share price has soared some 464% higher! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Trupanion didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Trupanion saw its revenue grow at 25% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 41% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Trupanion, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:TRUP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Trupanion stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Trupanion had a tough year, with a total loss of 25%, against a market gain of about 4.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 41% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Trupanion is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

