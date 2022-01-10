Investing in TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) a year ago would have delivered you a 40% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 40% in that time.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

TrueBlue went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TBI Earnings Per Share Growth January 10th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that TrueBlue has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 40% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on TrueBlue it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

