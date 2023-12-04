Investing in the Future: 3 Stocks in Next-Gen Nuclear Energy

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In an era defined by climate consciousness, the spotlight intensifies on the nuclear energy stocks as key players in our energy future. The U.S. ambitiously targets 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035 and has a global commitment to triple nuclear capacity by 2050. T

The nuclear energy sector emerges as a strategic investment choice, asserting itself as a futuristic and dominant power source in the investment realm.

Moreover, investors are captivated by nuclear stocks as they effectively merge the urgency of climate change with the limitations of alternative energies such as solar and wind. This investment appeal is bolstered by nuclear energy’s proven safety track record and its superior functionality compared to other conventional energies. In 2023, nuclear energy has already outperformed. As this sector continues to evolve, it paves the way for an intriguing, profitable investment story.

Cameco (CCJ)

Source: shutterstock.com/RHJPhtotoandilustration

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), is a leading global uranium miner, and one of the most relevant players in the geopolitical scenario . It’s had interactions with notable leaders like Ukraine’s President and Canada’s Prime Minister. Further, CCH has participated in key events including the OECD’s nuclear conference and the IAEA advisory group. These underscore CCJ’s pivotal role in driving the nuclear energy sector forward.

Moreover, Cameco’s latest quarter showcased impressive performance with a notable $148 million in net earnings, driven by higher uranium prices and effective cost management. This performance raised its 2023 revenue outlook between $2.43 and $2.58 billion. It serves to affirm Cameco’s strong standing in the nuclear sector, capitalizing on favorable market dynamics. Consequently, TipRanks analysts recommend a strong buy, foreseeing a 12% upside.

Denison Mines (DNN)

Source: oleschwander / Shutterstock.com

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN), a top uranium mining company, has significantly expanded its market presence. With a notable increase in uranium prices this fall, the company’s stock price has impressively surged over 62% year to date (YTD). This underscores DNN’s incredible achievements in the competitive uranium market.

Additionally, Denison achieved a significant breakthrough with the successful completion of its first In-Situ Recovery (ISR) field test at the Heldeth Túé uranium deposit. This confirms hydraulic conductivity in the ore zone and demonstrates ISR mining’s technical viability. Further, it showcases Denison’s commitment to eco-friendly mining.

Financially, Denison reported robust growth, with third-quarter EPS of $0.07, driven mainly by a remarkable $63.1 million gain from uranium holdings. Also, it was attributed to progress in the Wheeler River Project. Furthermore, TipRanks analysts assign a 16.11% upside potential for the stock from current price levels, underlining its attractiveness.

Uranium Energy (UEC)

Source: Shutterstock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) has established itself as a major player the nuclear energy sector. UEC outperforms with a remarkable 126.3% share price increase in the past six months.

First, the company began the year with a major breakthrough, securing a major $17.85 million deal with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). This highlights UEC’s growing influence in the uranium industry and its role in the future of nuclear energy.

Moreover, UEC recently took a significant step forward by announcing a Memorandum of Understanding with TerraPower. This agreement marks a collaborative effort to supply domestic uranium fuel for the innovative Natrium Reactor, showcasing the company’s active role in advancing nuclear energy technology.

Furthermore, the company highlighted a record-breaking year with revenues of $163.95 million from selling 3,150,000 pounds of uranium. This yields a gross profit of $49.60 million. Enhancing its appeal, TipRanks analysts recommend the stock as a strong buy, with a 7% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Investing in the Future: 3 Stocks in Next-Gen Nuclear Energy appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.