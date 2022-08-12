Investing in Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) a year ago would have delivered you a 68% gain

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) share price is up 68% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 12% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Symbotic hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Symbotic didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Symbotic grew its revenue by 108% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. While the share price gain of 68% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Symbotic in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:SYM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Symbotic is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Symbotic boasts a total shareholder return of 68% for the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 65% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Symbotic better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Symbotic is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: Symbotic may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

