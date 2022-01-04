Investing in Switch (NYSE:SWCH) three years ago would have delivered you a 287% gain

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) share price has flown 276% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 6.8% in the last three months.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Switch became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SWCH Earnings Per Share Growth January 4th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Switch has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Switch's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Switch's TSR for the last 3 years was 287%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Switch shareholders have gained 76% (in total) over the last year. And yes, that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualized TSR of 57% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Switch better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Switch (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Switch better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

