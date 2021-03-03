Investing in Sustainability Leaders

By Richard Lin, CFA, Nasdaq Global Indexes

With global temperatures continuing to rise and “the net damage costs of climate change are likely to be significant and increase over time” (IPCC), investors’ interests in climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) related matters have also surged.

The collective AUM represented by PRI signatories, the investment companies that committed to ESG investment decision-making, has increased to US$103.4 trillion as of March 31, 2020, and in total represented 3,038 signatories.

Following this rise, Nasdaq has developed an innovative ESG offering that includes the Nasdaq Future Global Leader Sustainability Leaders Index. The strategy implements a passive portfolio management approach that avoids exposure to the fossil fuel industry and climate change risk and instead seeks investment in global climate leaders (excluding Australia) that consist of certain responsible investment screens. The index is well-diversified with four top industries, focused on Technology, Financials, Health Care and Consumer Services, and geographies centered on the U.S., Japan, Switzerland and Netherlands. Finally, the index outperformed the benchmark with an annualized excess return of 5.5% in our comparison period from May 2, 2011 to Dec. 31, 2020.

