Investing in Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) five years ago would have delivered you a 39% gain

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last quarter. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 39%, less than the market return of 75%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 34% drop, in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Surmodics actually saw its EPS drop 4.1% per year.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

In contrast revenue growth of 8.2% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Surmodics is growing, a real positive. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Surmodics shareholders are down 34% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. If you would like to research Surmodics in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

