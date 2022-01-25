Investing in Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) a year ago would have delivered you a 33% gain

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) share price is 29% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 4.2% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 23% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Summit Financial Group grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 46%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 29% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Summit Financial Group as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 8.21.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:SMMF Earnings Per Share Growth January 25th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Summit Financial Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Summit Financial Group the TSR over the last 1 year was 33%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Summit Financial Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 33% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Summit Financial Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Summit Financial Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

