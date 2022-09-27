Investing in Stride (NYSE:LRN) five years ago would have delivered you a 127% gain

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) stock is up an impressive 127% over the last five years. In the last week the share price is up 1.1%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Stride achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 194% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 18% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:LRN Earnings Per Share Growth September 27th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Stride has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Stride has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 12% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 18% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Stride is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

