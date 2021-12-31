Investing in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) a year ago would have delivered you a 384% gain

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has generated a beautiful 384% return in just a single year. Meanwhile the share price is 2.1% higher than it was a week ago. Looking back further, the stock price is 93% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that SM Energy didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, SM Energy's revenue grew by 65%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. But the share price seems headed to the moon, up 384% as previously highlighted. Even the most bullish shareholders might be thinking that the share price might drop back a bit, after a gain like that. But if the share price does moderate a bit, there might be an opportunity for high growth investors.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:SM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 31st 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for SM Energy in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SM Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 384% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SM Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with SM Energy .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

