Investing in Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) a year ago would have delivered you a 124% gain

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 32% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. During that period, the share price soared a full 124%. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because Shineco made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Shineco actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 40%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 124%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:SISI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Shineco has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 124% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 13% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Shineco (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

