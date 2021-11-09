Investing in SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) five years ago would have delivered you a 265% gain

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock is up an impressive 259% over the last five years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

We don't think that SBA Communications' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, SBA Communications can boast revenue growth at a rate of 6.5% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. We'd argue this growth has been reflected in the share price which has climbed at a rate of 29% per year over in that time. It's well worth monitoring the growth trend in revenue, because if growth accelerates, that might signal an opportunity. When a growth trend accelerates, be it in revenue or earnings, it can indicate an inflection point for the business, which is can often be an opportunity for investors.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SBAC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2021

SBA Communications is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for SBA Communications in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for SBA Communications the TSR over the last 5 years was 265%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

SBA Communications provided a TSR of 18% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 30% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SBA Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that SBA Communications is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

