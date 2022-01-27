Investing in Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) a year ago would have delivered you a 36% gain

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) share price is 25% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 5.6% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow Rattler Midstream for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Rattler Midstream grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 4.7%. The share price gain of 25% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 52.23.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:RTLR Earnings Per Share Growth January 27th 2022

This free interactive report on Rattler Midstream's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Rattler Midstream, it has a TSR of 36% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Rattler Midstream shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 36% over the last twelve months, including dividends. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 1.1%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rattler Midstream better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Rattler Midstream (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

But note: Rattler Midstream may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.