Investing in Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) three years ago would have delivered you a 27% gain

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 27% during that period.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Ranger Oil became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Ranger Oil's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ranger Oil shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.6% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ranger Oil better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Ranger Oil .

