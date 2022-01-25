Investing in Primerica (NYSE:PRI) five years ago would have delivered you a 111% gain

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) stock is up an impressive 100% over the last five years. The last week saw the share price soften some 2.2%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Primerica managed to grow its earnings per share at 21% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 15% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PRI Earnings Per Share Growth January 25th 2022

We know that Primerica has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Primerica will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Primerica the TSR over the last 5 years was 111%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Primerica shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over the last year. That's including the dividend. However, that falls short of the 16% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Primerica better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Primerica you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

