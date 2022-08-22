Investing in PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) five years ago would have delivered you a 30% gain

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) share price is up 30% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 4.6% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, PRA Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 18% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 5% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.40.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:PRAA Earnings Per Share Growth August 22nd 2022

We know that PRA Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at PRA Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, PRA Group shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 4.6% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 9.3%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 5% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PRA Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PRA Group you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

