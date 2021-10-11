Investing in Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) five years ago would have delivered you a 186% gain

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) shareholders have seen the share price descend 17% over the month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. It's fair to say most would be happy with 186% the gain in that time. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Pieris Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow at 28% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 23% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Pieris Pharmaceuticals seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:PIRS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 11th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Pieris Pharmaceuticals' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Pieris Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 117% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 23% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pieris Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Pieris Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

