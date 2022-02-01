Investing in Perma-Pipe International Holdings (NASDAQ:PPIH) a year ago would have delivered you a 44% gain

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) share price is up 44% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 8.8% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 2.3% in three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

We don't think that Perma-Pipe International Holdings' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings grew its revenue by 26% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While the share price performed well, gaining 44% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:PPIH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Perma-Pipe International Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.3% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Perma-Pipe International Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

