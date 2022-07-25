Investing in Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) three years ago would have delivered you a 47% gain

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) shareholders have seen the share price rise 47% over three years, well in excess of the market return (28%, not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Perma-Fix Environmental Services moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:PESI Earnings Per Share Growth July 25th 2022

Dive deeper into Perma-Fix Environmental Services' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Perma-Fix Environmental Services's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Perma-Fix Environmental Services shareholders are down 15% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -15%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 8% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Perma-Fix Environmental Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Perma-Fix Environmental Services is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

