Investing in Options-Enhanced Index Products

By Mark Marex, Product Development Specialist

After an exceptional year of performance (up 39% on a total return basis in 2019), capping off an extraordinary decade of market dominance (up 426% on a total return basis), the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) was poised to encounter some steeper resistance to its trend of setting record highs. Similar to 2018, the current calendar year witnessed several weeks of almost uninterrupted gains until NDX peaked intraday on February 19, 2020. Financial pundits were ready to celebrate the imminent crossing of the key psychological level of 10,000, but alas, markets do not operate in a vacuum (at least not over the long run). With the stark reality of a Coronavirus-induced US and global recession in the headlines, NDX has recently retreated more than 20% - another key psychological level that typically defines the onset of a bear market.

While some evidence exists that retail investors are not yet throwing in the towel on US stocks, the pullback is real and the change in risk sentiment feels profound. For investors looking to preserve upside exposure to NDX’s stellar track record of growth, the question beckons: what are their “options“ (pun intended) that might incorporate some much-needed downside protection? Luckily, there are several passively and actively-managed products that take the guesswork out of how to hedge on the downside! So, let’s look at how they’ve fared in the year to date and – crucially – since the most recent market peak on February 19. (Additional performance chart for full-year 2019 in Appendix A, for any products with available history.)

As is evident, a wide range of performance dispersion exists, owing to the products’ varied strategies. In no particular order, here is some information on each of the strategies shown above.

