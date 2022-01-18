Investing in Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) five years ago would have delivered you a 194% gain

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) share price has soared 155% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's down 6.3% in the last seven days.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Oppenheimer Holdings became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Oppenheimer Holdings share price is up 68% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 65% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 19% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. This unenthusiastic sentiment is reflected in the stock's reasonably modest P/E ratio of 3.27.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:OPY Earnings Per Share Growth January 18th 2022

Dive deeper into Oppenheimer Holdings' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Oppenheimer Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Oppenheimer Holdings, it has a TSR of 194% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Oppenheimer Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 48% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 24%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Oppenheimer Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Oppenheimer Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

