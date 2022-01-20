Investing in Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) a year ago would have delivered you a 34% gain

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) share price is 29% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 7.7% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 13% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Ohio Valley Banc was able to grow EPS by 56% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 29% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Ohio Valley Banc, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 10.32.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:OVBC Earnings Per Share Growth January 20th 2022

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Ohio Valley Banc the TSR over the last 1 year was 34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ohio Valley Banc has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 34% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 5%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Ohio Valley Banc it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

