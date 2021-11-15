Investing in Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) a year ago would have delivered you a 29% gain

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. For example, the Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 22% trails the market return. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 20% in three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Northwest Bancshares was able to grow EPS by 120% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 22% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Northwest Bancshares as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 11.36.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:NWBI Earnings Per Share Growth November 15th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Northwest Bancshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Northwest Bancshares' TSR for the last 1 year was 29%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Northwest Bancshares provided a TSR of 29% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 0.2%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Northwest Bancshares is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

