Investing in Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) five years ago would have delivered you a 177% gain

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) share price has soared 177% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's down 2.9% in the last seven days.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While Noodles made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years Noodles saw its revenue shrink by 2.7% per year. Given that scenario, we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise 23% per year, but that's what it did. It just goes to show tht the market is forward looking, and it's not always easy to predict the future based on past trends. Still, this situation makes us a little wary of the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:NDLS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

We know that Noodles has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Noodles

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Noodles shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 79% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 23% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Noodles better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Noodles , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course Noodles may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

