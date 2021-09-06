Investing in New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) a year ago would have delivered you a 31% gain

While New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 14% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last year. In that time, it is up 26%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 36%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

New Jersey Resources was able to grow EPS by 19% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 26% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NJR Earnings Per Share Growth September 6th 2021

We know that New Jersey Resources has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, New Jersey Resources' TSR for the last 1 year was 31%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

New Jersey Resources shareholders gained a total return of 31% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 6% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand New Jersey Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that New Jersey Resources is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

