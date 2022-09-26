Investing in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) five years ago would have delivered you a 151% gain

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 31% in the last quarter. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 105% in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage managed to grow its earnings per share at 30% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 15% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.81 also suggests market apprehension.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:NGVC Earnings Per Share Growth September 26th 2022

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's TSR for the last 5 years was 151%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 9.0% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 20% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage .

