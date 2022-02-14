Investing in Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) five years ago would have delivered you a 529% gain

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) share price. It's 529% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. Meanwhile the share price is 1.5% higher than it was a week ago. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Molina Healthcare achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 65% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 44% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:MOH Earnings Per Share Growth February 14th 2022

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Molina Healthcare shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 44% per year, is even more impressive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Molina Healthcare that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

