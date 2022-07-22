Investing in Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) five years ago would have delivered you a 79% gain

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) shareholders have enjoyed a 78% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 55% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 15% , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Limestone Bancorp moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the Limestone Bancorp share price has gained 26% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 8.9% each year. That makes the EPS growth rather close to the annualized share price gain of 8% over the same period. So you could reasonably conclude that investor sentiment towards the stock has remained pretty steady, over time. Arguably the share price is reflecting the earnings per share.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:LMST Earnings Per Share Growth July 22nd 2022

We know that Limestone Bancorp has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Limestone Bancorp will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Limestone Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 12% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Limestone Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

We will like Limestone Bancorp better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

